A CAR has crashed on the junction of Pillmawr Road and Pifton Vale near Malpas, causing delays.
Witnesses reported seeing a car in the trees at the junction just after 6pm.
Emergency services are in attendance, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.
READ MORE:
- Severn Crossings congestion charge ruled out.
- 'Trapped' person rescued through second floor window.
- Lanes closed on M48 Severn Bridge due to high winds - and full closure likely on Saturday
Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.