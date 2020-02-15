FOR this week's Five of the Best, we asked our readers for the best places families can go for some fun activities this half-term.

Here's what you chose (in no particular order):

Dizzy Kidz Playcentre, Tredegar

From @Dizzykids on Facebook

Dizzy Kidz provides a safe, secure venue for children regardless of the weather conditions and provides a central place for children and their parents to meet up and socialise with others.

It caters for parties, with options such as face painting, balloon modelling, limo hire, beauty parties, disco hire, and character hire, and all parties are for two hours.

For more information head to @Dizzykids on Facebook.

Raglan Park Farm, Usk

Twins Amanda and Elizabeth Williams 12 with a three-day-old donkey at Raglan Park Farm. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Set in the beautiful countryside of Monmouthshire, Raglan Park Farm has something for everyone. You can spend time in the barns, there are seven play zones for all ages, you can wander around the paddocks and feed the animals, try the zip wires or take a tractor ride.

Julia Robinson said: “Perfect for either rainy or dry days.

“Fabulous day. Take a picnic or buy food from the great café”.

Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon

A stunning image of the International Space Station over Big Pit in Blaenavon. Picture: Stephen John Baldwin, South Wales Argus Camera Club

With a ton of exhibitions and events on throughout the year, this is a must-visit attraction in Torfaen. During the half term week, there is a free soft play event from Sunday February 16-Friday February 21, 11am-4pm. (Suitable for children under five only)

On Saturday February 22 there is also a free sensory play workshop for children aged six months to six years, from 11am-4pm.

Chris Tew said it is a “great day out”.

For more information, head to https://museum.wales/bigpit/

The Riverfront, Newport

A sculpture at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport, photographed by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Julia Murray

There are several events taking place at the Riverfront this half term. There is the Music Tots Holiday Special on Tuesday February 18, for ages 18 months to five years, from 11am-12.20pm and 1.30pm-3pm.

It is a fun, interactive session of music with Lucy from Happy Hands, and costs £3.50.

The Tuesday Cinema Club will be in session, for ages six to 12, for £18 per session, every Tuesday during the holidays. You can drop you child off from 9.30am-3pm.

They will watch a movie and take part in different activities during the afternoon. For more information, head to https://www.newportlive.co.uk/venues/the-riverfront

Newport Wetlands

Kevin Dupe from Natural Resources Wales, site manager of Newport Wetlands. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This wildlife reserve is a chance to get the family having fun outdoors this half term, whether its bird spotting or taking a walk around and having some lunch at the Café.

From Monday February 17-Friday February 21, it is the Big Bird Box Build from 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm.

You can make your own next box for you garden and discover which birds might use it and how to look after it. The cost is £10 for RSPB members and £12 for non-members.

To book, contact RSPB Newport Wetlands on 01633 636363. Alternatively, search ‘Big Bird Box Build, Newport Wetlands’ on Eventbrite.