FUNDING is being made available to community groups and businesses to develop new ways to combat food poverty.

CREATE, the Torfaen Rural Development Programme, is inviting community groups and enterprises to develop new and innovative food-related projects.

The aim of the project, funded by the EU, is to help reduce food poverty in Torfaen and create social and economic benefits to rural wards.

Groups can apply for up to £10,000 of revenue funding for projects that can demonstrate they meet one of the following criteria:

Improve access to nutritional and affordable food

Educate young people and families to develop food related skills

Enhance knowledge of nutritional affordable food

Connect people of all ages through cooking, growing and eating

Share skills and knowledge

For more information, or to receive an application form, contact Tracey Marsh on 01495 742336/766239 or email tracey.marsh@torfaen.gov.uk