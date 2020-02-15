A MAN from Newport will run the London Marathon in April in aid of a mental health charity he says has helped him through some tough times.

Nathan Berry, 31, who will pound London's streets for Newport Mind, began using the charity's services almost a year ago after suffering with depression and anxiety.

Since then he has got back to working and “normality”, something he says running has helped him with.

“Running gives me a target and a focus. Even though I don’t always have the motivation and energy, even a walk or fresh air helps," said Mr Berry.

Nathan Berry will run the London Marathon in aid of Newport Mind. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“With the London Marathon I have something to work towards. Without it, I probably wouldn’t go out".

Mr Berry is hoping to raise around £2,000 for the charity, but insists that raising awareness is the most important part.

Mr Berry is hoping that participation in the marathon will bring better awareness of mental health

“I know the stigma around it, and people’s attitudes,” he said.

“Mental illness is normal, one in four people suffer with it.

“You wouldn’t climb Pen y Fan with a broken leg, and an injured mind is no different.

“Just be kind to yourself”.

Ben Tinniswood, community fundraising co-ordinator for Newport Mind, said: “We chose Nathan for a variety of reasons. His commitment to the charity and his understanding of the need for something like Newport Mind”.

Another man, Chris Slight, from Newport, will also be running the marathon for the charity.

Mr Berry’s donation page can be found here: http://www.justgiving.com/Nathan-Berry9

Anyone wishing to get in touch with Newport Mind, can telephone 01633 258741. There is also an online community where people can get support: https://www.elefriends.org.uk/