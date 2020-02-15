UPDATED 10am: The road has now fully reopened.
ROAD REOPENED - The A465 Abergavenny to Gilwern is now open. South bound carriage way is also fully open.— Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) February 15, 2020
Oherwydd natur frys y cyhoeddiad hwn, nid oes cyfieithiad uniongyrchol yn Gymraeg ar gael ar hyn o bryd. Rydym yn ymddiheuro am unrhyw anghyfleustra. Diolch. pic.twitter.com/rKv5prswQB
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A crash has closed one lane of the Heads of the Valleys Road - A465 - near Abergavenny.
One lane is closed westbound and traffic is slow around the scene.
The incident is reported to have occurred at around 8.50am.
Gwent Police are at the scene.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the North Bound carriageway A465 Abergavenny to Gilwern. The road is closed. One lane is also closed on the South Bound carriage way. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/IhDG1TTsA5— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 15, 2020