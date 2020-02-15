UPDATED 10am: The road has now fully reopened.

ROAD REOPENED - The A465 Abergavenny to Gilwern is now open. South bound carriage way is also fully open.



Oherwydd natur frys y cyhoeddiad hwn, nid oes cyfieithiad uniongyrchol yn Gymraeg ar gael ar hyn o bryd. Rydym yn ymddiheuro am unrhyw anghyfleustra. Diolch. pic.twitter.com/rKv5prswQB — Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) February 15, 2020

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A crash has closed one lane of the Heads of the Valleys Road - A465 - near Abergavenny.

One lane is closed westbound and traffic is slow around the scene.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 8.50am.

Gwent Police are at the scene.