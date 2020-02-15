CWMBRAN residents will have to pay slightly less for their community council from April, after its members voted to lower its council tax precept.

The community council has set a budget of £700,905 for 2020/21, however £50,000 of this is being met by reserves from that the council has built up over past years.

That means this year's precept has been set at £650,905, which works out at £48.96 a year for a band D property (less than 95 pence a week).

In comparison, last year's precept was £651,495 - or £50.23 for a Band D property.

“I’m very glad that through careful investments and savings members were able to arrive at a budget that not only increases the scale of work that the council is able to undertake, but is also able to pass a small saving on to residents,” said community council chairman Cllr Anthony Bird.

The council has committed to improving its existing services, which include funding for the Cwmbran Centre for Young People (CCYP), new environmental projects, funding for the Congress Theatre and Torfaen play schemes.

The budget also means the community council can continue to fund popular events such as the Cwmbran Big Event, which draws thousands of people to the Cwmbran Boating Lake.

“I’m glad that the members of the council have agreed a budget that will enhance the work that the council and our partners do locally," said Cllr Bird.

"It means that our local arts and music scene can continue to flourish and that we can continue funding the work of CCYP and the Play Service to provide the best opportunities for our young people.

"It means that our voluntary organisations can continue to access vital funding and it means that events like the Schools Choral Festival, The Community Awards Evening and the Cwmbran Big Event can go on for the public enjoyment.”

The new precept will come into effect from April 1.