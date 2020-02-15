BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

How are the ratings determined?

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety - System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

All information is available on the Food Standards Agency website.

So, does your favourite restaurant, café or canteen have a food hygiene rating of one?

These are the restaurants, cafes and canteens in Gwent that were given a food hygiene rating of one, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Blaenau Gwent

Bear Grills

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings – generally satisfactory

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? Commercial Street

Last inspection: April 1, 2019

Café 8

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? Walters Avenue, Abertillery

Last inspection: November 20, 2019

The Coffee Shop

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? Church Street, Abertillery

Last inspection: January 30, 2019

Caerphilly

Kelly’s Kitchen Ltd at JR’s Industries

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? JR’s Industries Whiting House

Last inspected: September 27, 2019

Monmouthshire

Happy Panda

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? 5 Oldway Centre

Last inspected: November 14, 2019

Newport

Lahori Paratha

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - improvement necessary

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? Corporation Road

Last inspected: December 3, 2019

Lisa’s Kitchen

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – good

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? Upper Dock Street

Last inspected: May 16, 2019

Takeaways in Newport with one hygiene rating

Muffin Break

What did the report say?

Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory

Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

Where? Friars Walk

Last inspected: November 5, 2019

Torfaen did not have any restaurants or cafes with a food hygiene rating of one.