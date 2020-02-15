BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
How are the ratings determined?
Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
Management of food safety - System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
All information is available on the Food Standards Agency website.
So, does your favourite restaurant, café or canteen have a food hygiene rating of one?
These are the restaurants, cafes and canteens in Gwent that were given a food hygiene rating of one, meaning major improvement is necessary.
Blaenau Gwent
Bear Grills
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings – generally satisfactory
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? Commercial Street
Last inspection: April 1, 2019
Café 8
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? Walters Avenue, Abertillery
Last inspection: November 20, 2019
The Coffee Shop
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? Church Street, Abertillery
Last inspection: January 30, 2019
Caerphilly
Kelly’s Kitchen Ltd at JR’s Industries
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? JR’s Industries Whiting House
Last inspected: September 27, 2019
Monmouthshire
Happy Panda
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? 5 Oldway Centre
Last inspected: November 14, 2019
Newport
Lahori Paratha
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - improvement necessary
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? Corporation Road
Last inspected: December 3, 2019
Lisa’s Kitchen
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – good
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? Upper Dock Street
Last inspected: May 16, 2019
Muffin Break
What did the report say?
Hygienic food handling – generally satisfactory
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory
Management of food safety – major improvement necessary
Where? Friars Walk
Last inspected: November 5, 2019
Torfaen did not have any restaurants or cafes with a food hygiene rating of one.