MEET Omega - Gwent Cats Protection are looking for a very special home for a very special lady who has sadly found herself in the rescue environment.

This striking, affectionate three-year-old is a Ukrainian Levkoy (Sphynx cross/Scottish Fold) girl.

The hairless Ukrainian Levkoy is described as a highly affectionate cat with a laid-back, playful temperament. They are both intelligent and inquisitive, needing to be entertained and stimulated throughout the day.

This means ensuring, along with the unique requirements for caring for the breed, there is a variety of interactive toys and playthings available.

And this means we are looking for an incredibly special home for this very unusual cat.

Omega will need a home with no children or dogs . She can be homed with one other cat, but needs to be totally indoor only.

She needs lots of attention and affection, so we are looking for a home where owner/s are around most of the time. Preferably an owner with experience of exotic/Sphynx cats.

As Omega has no hair or eyelashes, she will need bathing/warm temperatures etc, and further care information is available on request.

If you preferably have experience with this breed, meet the homing requirements and would like to be considered to adopt sweet Omega, Gwent Cats Protection would love to hear from you.

Telephone 0345 371 2747, or email info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Website: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch