GWENT Police have advised residents to remain at home if at all possible until the worst of Storm Dennis has passed.

Already there are problems with flooded roads throughout the region - including in areas around Usk, Monmouth and Magor.

Power cuts have also affected 70 properties in Newport for the majority of the afternoon.

The police have stated that travel remains very difficult in these adverse conditions.

"We appreciate your cooperation at this time," said a spokesperson.