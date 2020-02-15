GWENT Police have advised residents to remain at home if at all possible until the worst of Storm Dennis has passed.
Already there are problems with flooded roads throughout the region - including in areas around Usk, Monmouth and Magor.
Power cuts have also affected 70 properties in Newport for the majority of the afternoon.
The police have stated that travel remains very difficult in these adverse conditions.
"We appreciate your cooperation at this time," said a spokesperson.
Please be aware that many roads throughout Gwent are currently flooded making travel very difficult. If your journey is not necessary we advise you remain at home until this Storm passes. We appreciate your co-operation at this time. pic.twitter.com/YBQrLn1sOq— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 15, 2020