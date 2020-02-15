A ROUND-UP of cases recently heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL SHONE, aged 35, of Jubilee Terrace, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he admitted sending a malicious communication and harassment.

He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Shone must pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER DAVID JONES, aged 30, of Lewis Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order which includes a drug rehabilitation requirement after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

He must pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

EVAN POWELL, aged 18, Woodside Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay an £80 fine, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

LUKE NATHAN TAYLOR, aged 27, of Channel View, Penygarn, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Taylor was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

He also has to pay £75 compensation, £300 costs and a £90 surcharge.

RACHAEL JARVIS, aged 22, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport, was fined £180 after she admitted racially aggravated harassment.

She must also pay £100 costs and a £30 surcharge.

DARREN MELVIN EASON, aged 48, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing whisky, jackets and other goods worth £819.

He targeted Morrisons, Next and Boots in Cwmbran.

Eason must also pay a £122 surcharge.

MITCHELL SULLIVAN, aged 25, of Pembroke Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sullivan has to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

LIANNA MARIA BLISZKO, aged 35, of Ebbw Vale Close, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.

She was also made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a five-year restraining order.

The defendant has to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

RICKY GRIFFITHS, aged 37, of Nantymelyn Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also made the subject of an electronically-monitored curfew for 10 weeks.

Griffiths must pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.