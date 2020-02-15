DETECTIVES are appealing for help from the public to solve a burglary after raiders struck at a house in Newport during the early hours of the morning.

A red Renault Clio was stolen after the thieves targeted a house in Somerset Road at about 4.15am on Tuesday 4th February.

MORE NEWS

Other items stolen included:

A Sony Bravia 50-inch television

Bank cards

Black Adidas Gazelle trainers, size 6

Black Lipsy purse with flower decoration

Brown Blowfish ladies boots size 7, brand new in box

The car has since been found and enquiries are ongoing.

If you can help, call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000042196.

You can also send a direct message to their Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.