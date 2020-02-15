TV host Caroline Flack has died aged 40.

The former Love Island presenter was reportedly found in her London flat.

A family spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Former Love Island stars Chris Hughes and Amber Davies both led tributes.

Mr Hughes wrote: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad.

"When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has.

"Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight.”

"Another amazing person taking from this cruel world."

Ms Davies said: "My heart is actually broken."

Piers Morgan wrote: "Oh my God. This is horrendous."

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes said: "Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other.

So sad. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 15, 2020

Myleene Klass said: “Completely shocked by the news. @carolineflack1 I hope you’ve found your peace x RIP.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan tweeted: “Just seen on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home.

“I’m so sad right now and I actually can’t believe it. Can’t imagine what her family are going through right now. #RIPCarolineFlack.”

I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1 . I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right . — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) February 15, 2020

Loading I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken. Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace View on Instagram

Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague wrote on Instagram: "I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken.

"Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace."

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan wrote: "I met Caroline Flack last summer, she was so sweet and genuine and couldn’t have been kinder to me.

"She did not deserve this.

"It’s absolutely devastating, all my love to her family and friend."

Support helplines

Mind

Infoline: 0300 123 3393

Email: info@mind.org.uk

Text: 86463

Samaritans

116 123

www.samaritans.org

Anxiety UK

Phone: 03444 775 774 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm)

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness