OPENING a cafe, coffee house or tea room is an often cited pipe dream.

But if you're thinking about taking a leap into the unknown, there are seven places in Gwent just waiting to be snapped up.

South Wales' cafe scene has seen a renaissance in recent years, with many local independent shops adding character and colour to our town centres.

In Newport, the independent coffee scene is thriving and you can read about that here.

And in Monmouth, a host of quaint cafes continue to add personality to an area renowned for its independent traders.

Here are the seven cafes that you could take over and add your own twist to in south east Wales.

Oxford Coffee Company, Monmouth

(The business is being sold with a "heavy heart". Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

This "well established" cafe "boasts an amazing little menu and is widely known around town for its outstanding quality coffee and foods," said BusinessesForSale.

The owners are selling up due to a change "in personal circumstances" and with a "heavy heart".

They are keen to see the cafe pass to "ambitious and entrepreneurial new owners".

Price: £39,950

Turnover: Available on request

Type: Leasehold

Second Cup, Newport

(The business is located in the heart of the centre. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

Anyone interested in this business has the option to keep franchise name - Second Cup is a Canadian company - or re-brand the business under a name of their choosing.

The establishment "benefits from its central location, making it an ideal spot for passing trade," said BusinessesForSale.

Price: £45,000

Turnover: £90,000

Type: Leasehold

Steel Horse Cafe, Abergavenny

(The cafe has a large garden. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

The Steel Horse is "conveniently located in an area that is often referred to as the 'Golden Triangle'," says BusinessesForSale.

It is four miles south east of Abergavenny and stands at an important junction for passing motorists.

The detached cottage style property has been described as "something of a landmark" and enjoys good trade.

Buyers could convert this building into a restaurant, pub or continue with a cafe.

Price: £420,000

Turnover: N/A

Type: Freehold

The Secret Garden Cafe, Newport

(The Secret Garden Cafe is popular with locals. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

This popular and quirky cafe has developed an "enviable reputation for brunch," says BusinessesForSale.

Located just off the main high street, it is a central location without high rent.

"The location and style of the property lends itself to all types of cafe, bar, or restaurant trade and new owners may choose a completely different style."

Price: £49,950

Turnover: N/A

Type: Leasehold

Luigi's, Abergavenny

(Luigi's Cafe is for sale on a freehold basis. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

Situated in Abergavenny town centre, the cafe is "well established and highly regarded," says BusinessesForSale.

There is also scope for further development and it comes with accommodation.

Price: £749,955

Turnover: £338,000

Type: Freehold

'Charming' tea room, Monmouth

(The tea room has been described as 'charming'. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

Described as a "lovely team room or coffee shop opportunity," this business is in a "vibrant courtyard location," says BusinessesForSale.

It is also "well establish" with "appealing decor".

Price: £32,000

Turnover: £62,400

Type: Leasehold

Happy Panda, Monmouth

(The cafe enjoys a busy town centre location. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)

According to BusinessesForSale, "The Happy Panda enjoys a busy position in the town centre".

"It provides a well planned and easy to operate cafe restaurant on two floors."

The current clients operate it as a cafe by day and Chinese restaurant during the evening.

Price: £60,000

Turnover: Approx £2,000 p/week

Type: Leasehold