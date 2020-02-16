A CONVICTED drug dealer has pleaded guilty to committing a new trafficking offence in Newport.

Joshua Mahoney’s sentence was adjourned so that a Probation Service report could be prepared.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply in the city on February 12, 2019.

Newport Crown Court heard how Mahoney has a previous similar conviction for drug dealing.

The defendant, of Broadway, Treforest, Pontypridd, was represented by Hilary Roberts and the prosecution by Gareth James.

Mahoney was granted conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on March 5.