NEWPORT Wetlands is celebrating its 20th birthday next month.

The reserve was first established by the Countryside Council for Wales (CCW) in 2000 to mitigate the loss of the wildlife habitat in the area after the Cardiff Bay Barrage scheme was undertaken.

The site, which stretches from Goldcliff to Uskmouth, was once an ash-covered wasteland for the neighbouring coal-fired Uskmouth power station.

The ash was removed and the site re-landscaped. Now its 438 hectares include salt marsh, reed beds, saline lagoons, wet grassland, and scrub, and provide an excellent habitat for a range of species, especially wetland birds.

The plaque marking the opening of the wetlands reserve in March 2000. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The water levels are carefully regulated to ensure the saline lagoons get enough sea water. As the sea water floods in, so do the fish and prawns which provide a great source of food.

Newport Wetlands is best known for its range of birds, from the bearded tit hiding in the reeds to the little egret fishing in the pools.

However, the wetlands are not just home to birds, so keep your eyes peeled for bumbles, dragonflies and moths during the summer months.

The reserve is also home to badgers, moles, wood mice and otters.

Kevin Dupe from Natural Resources Wales makes use of the hide to keep an eye on things at Newport Wetlands. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Information regarding the wildlife can be discovered through the Wetlands Centre, opened in 2008, which is nestled among reeds and pools to make it look as if it is floating.

It houses a shop, café, an education room and conference facilities for activities and events as well as a place for visitors to relax.

Steve Kelly runs the café, open from 10am-4pm, which has become popular with visitors for its delicious food. There are a variety of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian choices and it follows the RSPB’s ethos of ethical purchasing.

Stephen Kelly catering manager at the Newport Wetlands. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

They are also known for their locally produced cakes, from Clam’s Cakes and Delicia Cakes and Teas, which include bara brith and a varied range of sponge cakes.

Their coffee is also grown in a special forest-like habitat providing a haven for birds and other wildlife. It’s Fairtrade, organic and certified bird-friendly by the Smithsonian Institute, so now you can help save nature simply by enjoying a great cup of coffee.

In terms of education, the reserve is home to a wealth of wildlife, where children can investigate habitats and adaptations dipping into ponds or watching the man ducks, geese and swans that visit.

Sunset over the lighthouse at Newport Wetlands. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

There is a classroom and a full range of equipment to support an exciting range of hands-on activities so your class can get the most from their visit.

For example, foundation years can take part in the ‘Brilliant Birds’ activity where they will look at the different features of birds, learn about bird song and behaviour using finger puppets and will go on a nature discovery walk to see what and how many birds are out and about.

There are a ton of events that are available all year round and is ideal for children and families. Wildlife explorer backpacks are available to hire if you want to go on your own mini-beast safari, and are free for RSPB members.

Spotting sheets and self-led trails are available all year round, encouraging you to take a closer look at the reserve.

Taking a gentle stroll around the Newport Wetlands. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The reserve is also highly reliant on volunteers, being a charity, so if you are interested head to the website and check out the ‘Ways to volunteer’ section and fill in the required form.

The lighthouse at the Newport Wetlands. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The car park and Visitor Centre are open from 9am-5pm daily - charges do apply for the car park at £3 per vehicle, although RSPB members can park for free.

Newport Bus service number 63 to Whitson stops at the reserve car park. Dogs are allowed in certain parts of the reserve only and must always be on a lead.