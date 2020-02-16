PEOPLE are moving sings and cones to drive through flooded roads.

Monmouthshire County Council have said people are removing the signs and cones blocking the roads to drive through.

They have labelled the actions "very dangerous".

The river levels by Llanfoist Bridge, Monmouth, are four metres higher than its typical range, meaning flooding is possible.

Yet people are ignoring signs saying the bridge is closed and driving across anyway, the council said.

Only essential travel is advised today.

To people the who are moving signs and cones to drive through flooded roads (e.g. by Llanfoist Bridge) - please don’t it’s VERY dangerous ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6OtWvlKkHw — Monmouthshire (@MonmouthshireCC) February 16, 2020