STORM Dennis has wrought havoc across south Wales.

A red 'danger to life' warning has been issued and only essential travel is advised.

Coming just a week after Storm Ciara battered the UK, the heavy rainfall from this fresh storm on already saturated ground has caused extensive flooding.

A number of roads have been closed. Here is the full list:

M48 Severn Bridge

B4269 both ways between Llanellen Road and A4042.

A40 Fennifach

A40 Crickhowell

A4077 New Road, Gillwern

A465 Pontrilas

A4054 Cardiff Road

A4246 Abergavenny to Llanfoist Road

B4598 Usk to Llancayo stretch

Parts of the Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny

A48 from the Rock and Fountain, through to St Brides and into Magor

Roads into and around Bedwas - see Tweet below

B4293 Chepstow Road both ways between LLansoy Road and Catbrook Road

North Road, Newbridge

Bailey Street, New Tredegar

