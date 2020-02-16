STORM Dennis has wrought havoc across south Wales. 

A red 'danger to life' warning has been issued and only essential travel is advised. 

Coming just a week after Storm Ciara battered the UK, the heavy rainfall from this fresh storm on already saturated ground has caused extensive flooding. 

A number of roads have been closed. Here is the full list:

  • M48 Severn Bridge
  • B4269 both ways between Llanellen Road and A4042.
  • A40 Fennifach
  • A40 Crickhowell
  • A4077 New Road, Gillwern
  • A465 Pontrilas 
  • A4054 Cardiff Road
  • A4246 Abergavenny to Llanfoist Road
  • B4598 Usk to Llancayo stretch 
  • Parts of the Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny
  • A48 from the Rock and Fountain, through to St Brides and into Magor
  • Roads into and around Bedwas - see Tweet below
  • B4293 Chepstow Road both ways between LLansoy Road and Catbrook Road
  • North Road, Newbridge
  • Bailey Street, New Tredegar

