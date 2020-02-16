STORM Dennis has wrought havoc across south Wales.
A red 'danger to life' warning has been issued and only essential travel is advised.
Coming just a week after Storm Ciara battered the UK, the heavy rainfall from this fresh storm on already saturated ground has caused extensive flooding.
A number of roads have been closed. Here is the full list:
- M48 Severn Bridge
- B4269 both ways between Llanellen Road and A4042.
- A40 Fennifach
- A40 Crickhowell
- A4077 New Road, Gillwern
- A465 Pontrilas
- A4054 Cardiff Road
- A4246 Abergavenny to Llanfoist Road
- B4598 Usk to Llancayo stretch
- Parts of the Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny
- A48 from the Rock and Fountain, through to St Brides and into Magor
- Roads into and around Bedwas - see Tweet below
- B4293 Chepstow Road both ways between LLansoy Road and Catbrook Road
- North Road, Newbridge
- Bailey Street, New Tredegar
** IMPORTANT INFORMATION ** Bedwas residents please be aware there are many parts of the area that are currrenlty heavily flooded.There are Road closures in place and travel will be very difficult today. If you can avoid travelling then please do so. pic.twitter.com/un5hJJrvpE— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 16, 2020