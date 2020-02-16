RESIDENTS in a small village in Monmouthshire are being urged to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

Storm Dennis has wrought havoc across south Wales and has battered the northern parts of Gwent, causing heavy flooding and road closures.

A red 'danger to life' warning has been issued.

And now Gwent police are advising residents in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire.

Residents should go to Abergavenny Leisure Centre.

Transport can be required if needed.

If residents refuse to leave their homes, they are advised to move to the second floor of their property.

