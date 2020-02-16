A ROUND-UP of cases recently heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SHAUN REES BILTON, aged 31, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police officer in Ystrad Mynach and arson after he set a wheelie bin on fire in Caerphilly.

He must pay a £122 surcharge.

ROSITA JONES, aged 22, of Tredegar Street, Rhiwderin, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

DEWI JAMES WILLIAMS, aged 24, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, will have to observe an electronically-monitored curfew for three months after he was found guilty of a public order offence.

He was also ordered to pay £310 costs and a £90 surcharge.

RHYS WILLIAM CLARKSON, aged 20, of Walden Grange Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to having cocaine and cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood and driving with no insurance.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JORDAN LEWIS DAVIES, aged 25, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, was fined £80 after he admitted a public order offence at Newport railway station.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CRAIG ARTHUR WILLIAM DODD, aged 32, of Broadmead, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 32 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He committed the offence after a community order was imposed last year for a drug-driving conviction.

Dodd was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must also pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

MARK JOHN FLEMING, 30, of no fixed abode, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £120.

COREY GAUNLETT, aged 21, of Elm Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assaulting a police officer and racially aggravated harassment in Newport.

He has to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Gauntlett also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

The defendant must pay £400 compensation and he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.