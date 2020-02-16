RISCA and Pontymister through the decades are captured in this series of photographs compiled for our Archive feature this week.

An undated picture from the early 20th Century, of Risca Roundhouse on the edge of Cross Keys and Risca. The house was inhabited by highly respected physiotherapist Ray Lewis, and his son Gerry Lewis, who was physiotherapist to the Wales rugby team in the 1970s.

Mr E B Jones sent in this picture of workers at the Staffordshire Mills in Pontymister Steelworks. His father Ben Jones is fifth from left. Date unknown.

A very early photograph of Risca Railway Station in its original location at the top of Tredegar Street.

An undated view of Risca including the Risca long bridge, possibly taken in the late 1800s, early 1900s

The Bridgend Inn near Risca railway. Date unknown

MORE NEWS:

The Post Office on Newport Road, Risca in the 1970s.

Commercial Street suffered extreme flooding after heavy rain in December 1979

The Myrtle Grove Inn, now known as The Grove, after storm damage in 1986

Tredegar Street in Risca in 1991

Risca Roundhouse in the early 1990s