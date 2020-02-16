OUR Dog of the Week hoping to find love this Valentine's weekend is Mimi.

Mimi is sweet and petite. She's a chocolate patterdale, and although she was very shy when she first arrived at Newport City Dogs Home, she is settling into the routine of kennel life and has made lots of new dog chums at the centre.

Mimi wants to find love and a new home

As she has not been microchipped the staff at the centre cannot be absolutely sure of her age, but they have estimated she is two or three years old.

Mimi is gentle, and although she has found friendship at Newport City Dogs Home, she is waiting to meet the special family who can give her the love she deserves.

For more information about any of the dogs for rehoming, contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in for a visit. No appointment is needed.