NATURAL Resources Wales has issued 12 flood alerts across south east Wales.

Nine of those flood alerts are deemed ‘high risk’ which means flooding is immediately expected.

The remaining three are deemed ‘medium risk’ which means flooding is possible.

A red weather warning has been issued for swathes of south Wales meaning there is a ‘danger to life’.

Follow our live blog here.

The full list of flood warnings

River Lwyd at Ponthir

Risk: High

Message: At 10 AM, the level at Ponthir was falling. A peak level of 2.7 metres occurred at 5:30 AM today.

River Usk at Usk Town

Risk: High



Message: At 10:30 AM, the level at Abergavenny was 5.6 metres and steady. The level at Usk Town was 5.4 metres and rising.

River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk

Risk: High



Message: At 9:00 AM, the level at Brecon Promenade is currently unavailable. The level at Abergavenny was 5.6 metres and steady. The level at Usk Town was 5.2 metres and steady.

River Usk at Crickhowell

Risk: High



Message: 11:00 AM, the level at Brecon Promenade is unavailable. The level at Crickhowell was 4.3 metres and steady.

Afon Lwyd at Pontnewynydd

Risk: High

River Rhymney at New Tredegar



Message: At 11 AM, the level at New Tredegar was falling. A peak level of 2.3 metres occurred at 3:30 AM today.

River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston

Risk: High



Message: At 11:00 AM, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.8 metres and rising. The level at Monmouth was 5.5 metres and rising. The level at Grosmont was 4.3 metres and steady.

River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas

Risk: High



Message: At 9:00 AM, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.6 metres and rising. The level at Monmouth was 5.0 metres and rising. The rowing club underpass gates have been closed. The level at Grosmont was 4.5 metres and steady.

River Monnow at Skenfrith

Risk: High

Message: 11:00 AM, the level at Grosmont was 4.3 metres and steady. The level at Skenfrith was 4.7 metres and falling



Message: This message will be updated at 2:00 PM or if the situation changes. At 11:00 AM, the level at Grosmont was 4.3 metres and steady. The level at Skenfrith was 4.7 metres and falling.

Residents from Skenfrith are being urged to evacuate. Read more.

Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd

Risk: Medium



Message: At 7:30 AM, the level at Cwm was falling. The level at Abertillery was falling. . A peak level of 1.7 metres occurred at 3:15 AM today. The level at Aberbeeg was falling. A peak level of 1.8 metres occurred at 4:15 AM today. The level at Risca was falling. A peak level of 3.5 metres occurred at 4:45 AM today. The level at Rhiwderin was rising. The level at Ynysddu was falling. The level at Ponthir was falling. A peak level of 2.7 metres occurred at 5:30 AM today.

River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport

Risk: Medium



Message: At 7:00 AM, the level at Trallong was 2.7 metres and falling. the level at Brecon Promenade is currently unavailable. The level at Abergavenny was 5.5 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.5 and 5.6 metres is expected to occur this morning. The level at Usk Town was 5.1 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.2 and 5.3 metres is expected to occur this morning.

River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston

Risk: Medium



Message: At 11:00 AM, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.8 metres and rising. The level at Monmouth was 5.5 metres and rising. The level at Grosmont was 4.3 metres and steady.