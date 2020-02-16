NATURAL Resources Wales has issued 12 flood alerts across south east Wales.
Nine of those flood alerts are deemed ‘high risk’ which means flooding is immediately expected.
The remaining three are deemed ‘medium risk’ which means flooding is possible.
A red weather warning has been issued for swathes of south Wales meaning there is a ‘danger to life’.
The full list of flood warnings
River Lwyd at Ponthir
Risk: High
Message: At 10 AM, the level at Ponthir was falling. A peak level of 2.7 metres occurred at 5:30 AM today.
River Usk at Usk Town
Risk: High
Message: At 10:30 AM, the level at Abergavenny was 5.6 metres and steady. The level at Usk Town was 5.4 metres and rising.
River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk
Risk: High
Message: At 9:00 AM, the level at Brecon Promenade is currently unavailable. The level at Abergavenny was 5.6 metres and steady. The level at Usk Town was 5.2 metres and steady.
River Usk at Crickhowell
Risk: High
Message: 11:00 AM, the level at Brecon Promenade is unavailable. The level at Crickhowell was 4.3 metres and steady.
Afon Lwyd at Pontnewynydd
Risk: High
River Rhymney at New Tredegar
Message: At 11 AM, the level at New Tredegar was falling. A peak level of 2.3 metres occurred at 3:30 AM today.
River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston
Risk: High
Message: At 11:00 AM, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.8 metres and rising. The level at Monmouth was 5.5 metres and rising. The level at Grosmont was 4.3 metres and steady.
River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas
Risk: High
Message: At 9:00 AM, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.6 metres and rising. The level at Monmouth was 5.0 metres and rising. The rowing club underpass gates have been closed. The level at Grosmont was 4.5 metres and steady.
River Monnow at Skenfrith
Risk: High
Message: 11:00 AM, the level at Grosmont was 4.3 metres and steady. The level at Skenfrith was 4.7 metres and falling
- Residents from Skenfrith are being urged to evacuate. Read more.
Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Lwyd
Risk: Medium
Message: At 7:30 AM, the level at Cwm was falling. The level at Abertillery was falling. . A peak level of 1.7 metres occurred at 3:15 AM today. The level at Aberbeeg was falling. A peak level of 1.8 metres occurred at 4:15 AM today. The level at Risca was falling. A peak level of 3.5 metres occurred at 4:45 AM today. The level at Rhiwderin was rising. The level at Ynysddu was falling. The level at Ponthir was falling. A peak level of 2.7 metres occurred at 5:30 AM today.
River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport
Risk: Medium
Message: At 7:00 AM, the level at Trallong was 2.7 metres and falling. the level at Brecon Promenade is currently unavailable. The level at Abergavenny was 5.5 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.5 and 5.6 metres is expected to occur this morning. The level at Usk Town was 5.1 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.2 and 5.3 metres is expected to occur this morning.
