A FOOTBRIDGE has collapsed into a river as Storm Dennis continues to wreak havoc across south Wales.

The footbridge runs over Sirhowy River and connects the industrial estate and the mountain.

But it has collapsed into the Sirhowy River.

Julian Higgs, structural engineer for Caerphilly County Borough Council said he was working on a separate job near the area when he was made aware of the damage.

“We were made aware by Western Power,” he explained.

“We are closing the nearby footpath.

“We are just waiting for a [team] to come out and close it.

“It will be closed indefinitely.”

(Picture: Martin Wilmore.)

Mr Higgs said he and his team have been “run ragged” by numerous call-outs throughout the night and into today.

“We have quite a lot of resources out at the moment, we have been run ragged.”