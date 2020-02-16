THIS view from Sugarloaf Mountain captures the scale of flooding brought by Storm Dennis.

Taken by Cai Macdonald this morning, the pictures show fields completely submerged in water.

Normally, you would see swathes of green pastures.

But two days of constant rain has flooded the whole area.

(The area has been totally submerged.)

(Cai Macdonald braved the elements this morning.)

Abergavenny has been ravaged by Storm Dennis this weekend with heavy flooding causing a number of road closures.

The area around Llanfoist Bridge, Abergavenny, has been hit particularly hard with chest deep flooding in some areas.

And Cai Macdonald said: “The whole town is shocked [at] the difference a little Welsh rain makes.

“The majority of people are just concerned for animals and old people here.”

(The scene in Abergavenny today.)

It’s the second weekend that south Wales has been battered by the elements.

This weekend’s flooding has been made all the more worse by the affects of last weekend.

The saturated ground caused by Storm Ciara meant it was extremely vulnerable to flooding.