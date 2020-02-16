TREDEGAR Park has been severely affected by flooding, which has spilled over on to Pont Ebbw roundabout.

The River Ebbw is running high after the heavy rain brought about by Storm Dennis.

As a result of the high-flowing waters, areas of the park and car park are now underwater.

READ MORE:

Some of the flooding has even spilled out on to the Pont Ebbw Roundabout.

(The River Ebbw is running high as a result of Storm Dennis.)

Newport City Council said it is liaising with Natural Resources Wales, and asked residents to avoid the area if possible.