NEWPORT brewery Tiny Rebel celebrated their eighth birthday with a special release this week.

I got my hands on one of the new birthday boxes, very kindly dropped off in person by co-founder Bradley Cummings, and then waited patiently for my day off to see if it really was 'all in the blend'.

With help from a fellow Barnes, Ollie (filming, editing, sound), we set about trying Tiny Rebel's new beers, both separately and blended.

READ MORE:

The beers included in Tiny Rebel's 8th Birthday Blending Pack are:

Dodge, Dip, Duck And Dulce - Dulce de Leche Pastry Stout - 11%

Here Gose Nothing - Imperial Blackcurrant Pastry Gose - 8%

Not So Fast Roundboy - Coconut & Vanilla Creme - 5%

Shake 'N' Bake - Chocolate & Banana Protein Hardshake - 6%

Fizzy Bubbly - Key Lime Lager - 4.8%

Screwface - Sicilian Lemon Sour - 4.2%

Holy Hand Grenade - Sabro & Nelson Sauvin NEIPA - 6.8%

Paradise City - Loral & Mosaic NEIPA - 6.8%

If that is not enough for beer lovers, a limited edition glass is included in the pack, as well as "a cheeky surprise".

The blending pack is priced at £36 and is available to pre-order on the Tiny Rebel website.