SURGING rivers have forced a branch through a concrete bridge.

The sheer force created by Storm Dennis has manifested itself in being able to push a tree branch through a bridge in Pontyminster, Risca.

Heavy rainfall has meant cascading, powerful and aggressive water flow in rivers throughout south Wales.

And it has now seen a tree branch pierce the underbelly of the Stoney Bridge in Risca.

(Picture: Danielle Orchard)

A video taken by Danielle Orchard shows how the branch has caused a substantial gap either side of it, with fast-flowing water rushing underneath.

The red weather warning for south Wales has since passed, but there is still an amber warning in force.

Only essential travel is advised.