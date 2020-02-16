SURGING rivers have forced a branch through a concrete bridge.
The sheer force created by Storm Dennis has manifested itself in being able to push a tree branch through a bridge in Pontyminster, Risca.
Heavy rainfall has meant cascading, powerful and aggressive water flow in rivers throughout south Wales.
And it has now seen a tree branch pierce the underbelly of the Stoney Bridge in Risca.
(Picture: Danielle Orchard)
A video taken by Danielle Orchard shows how the branch has caused a substantial gap either side of it, with fast-flowing water rushing underneath.
The red weather warning for south Wales has since passed, but there is still an amber warning in force.
Only essential travel is advised.