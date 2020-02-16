Welsh rugby clubs have been left devastated by Storm Dennis.

Crosskeys RFC, Blackwood RFC, Risca RFC and Bedwas RFC have had their grounds and clubhouses flooded.

A spokesman for Bedwas RFC said: "Following assessment of the club’s interior, we can confirm that our lounge, function room, bar, cellar and rugby facilities have taken extensive and serious damage due to the flooding from Storm Dennis.

"As a result, Bedwas RFC will be closed until further notice. Please keep an eye out on our social media and website for information regarding rugby fixtures and events as we look to begin the process of getting the club up and running again."

A spokesman for Crosskeys RFC said: "Dennis has left his mark for sure, massive thanks to all the well wishes they are very much appreciated, & our thoughts & best wishes go out to all others that are affected - Bedwas and Blackwood - and to people who’s homes have been flooded."

The scene of the crime taken about 10 minutes ago, water is going down- slowly 🤷‍♀️🗝🗝🗝 pic.twitter.com/6FPAWszSH0 — Cross Keys RFC (@crosskeysrfc) February 16, 2020

And Blackwood RFC have started a gofundme page to raise money after their clubhouse was also flooded.

Risca RFC have also be heavily affected by Storm Dennis.