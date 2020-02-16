DUFFRYN residents have been forced to take measures in to their own hands after the flooded underpass near Tredegar Park overflowed into their houses.

The houses on Lighthouse Road, opposite Duffryn Fire Station, were flooded after the underpass flowed out in to their driveways.

Jane Dacey, 73, said she had never seen flooding like it.

"I first noticed it around 8.30am," she said. "I went across the road to the fire station and asked if they could help pump the water out, but they said we would have to go through calling 999.

"My son came over from Bristol to help out. We went to B&Q and bought some sandbags.

READ MORE

"As we are on a slope, the water was coming out of the underpass in to our driveway. It's blocked the drains outside and has come up in to the house.

"Luckily we have managed to stop the flow now.

"My daughter-in-law and niece are in the kitchen mopping up all the water.

"We had one person come from the council to check the underpass earlier, but there hasn't been anyone here since.

"The Stone House across the road have been excellent, and said if we need anything to come across."

(The underpass near Tredegar Park has flooded, overflowing into nearby houses.)

Mrs Dacey said although the underpass does flood from time to time, she had never experienced anything to this level.

"There's been nothing like today," she said. "It's been a few years since its even been close.

"The underpass floods quite regularly, but we've not seen it like this."

Neighbour Jenny Tuck, 32, has also been affected by the flooding.

"It's frustrating that we are just across from the Fire Station, but we understand they have been very busy and other people have had it far worse than us," she said.

"Luckily, the power is still on, and none of the electrics have been affected."

The residents have stopped the flow of water from the underpass, but in the event of further rain, they have appealed for anyone who has sandbags, and can safely make it to Lighthouse Road in Duffryn, to help out.