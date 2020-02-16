A NEWPORT football club unveiled a memorial plaque to its founder on the anniversary of his death.

Don Felkin founded Cromwell Youth football club in 1957 and players from various generations have been remembering him as a “local hero”.

Mr Felkin worked with Cromwell Youth FC and the local Scouting group for decades.

He died on February 16, 2019.

To mark one year since his death, the club unveiled a memorial plaque in the changing rooms.

The plaque was unveiled by Mr Felkin's brother, Brian, to a crowd which included current and past Cromwell players, and some of Mr Felkin's life-long friends.

Lliswerry councillor Allan Morris made a short speech, and Reverend Linda Batt concluded the ceremony with a prayer.

After the ceremony, Brian Felkin said: "Don was a loving brother. We were very close.

"He didn't just like football, he lived it and he would organise it.

(Don Felkin founded Cromwell Youth FC.)

"He set up St Andrews Cubs and Scouts football club, then set up Cromwell Youth FC, and also went on to be the chairman of the Gwent County FA.

"It's marvellous to have this memorial. He deserved it. He was the most unselfish man I ever knew.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the club now for carrying on what Don started."

(Don Felkin coached Cromwell Youth FC for many years - Martyn Noble)

Brian Felkin said his great-grandson now plays for Cromwell, carrying on the family tradition.

In 2007 Mr Felkin was nominated for the BBC Wales Unsung Hero award by Cllr Morris, and narrowly missed out to Pembrokeshire gymnastics coach Andy Grey.

"This is to pay tribute to a man who was a local hero," said Cllr Morris. "He was a small man in stature, but a giant of a man when it comes to his selflessness and generosity.

"I remember when I first met Don. I saw him standing on the sideline with his dog, watching the kids play in the pouring rain. I went over and offered to share my umbrella.

(The memorial plaque for Cromwell Youth FC founder Don Felkin.)

"I asked him what he was doing. He said ‘It’s important that the kids know there’s someone there watching them play.’

"Don cared equally for every kid here. He cared as much for the kids on the bench as he did for the stars.

"It was remarkable. Every kid was special to him."

Mr Felkin's life-long friend Kevin Bale said: "I remember the amount of times Don would put his hand in his own pocket and pay for pieces of kit, or a trip, just to make sure no kids missed out."