A ROUND-UP of cases recently heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHLOE GETHING, aged 28, of Claremont Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

DIANE SMITH, aged 48, of Rowan Place, Rhymney, pleaded guilty to stealing £815 from Ael-y-Bryn Allotments Society.

She was ordered to pay the money back.

The money was stolen January 1, 2016 and May 23, 2019.

Smith was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

BENJAMIN LESLIE PAGE, aged 43, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with amphetamine in his blood and driving without insurance.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

NICOLA BARLOW, aged 50, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, was fined £266 after she admitted assaulting a police officer.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JULIE ANN CHARD, aged 58, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ALISON DAY, aged 47, of Wye Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted driving without insurance.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JUSTIN HOWELLS, aged 39, of Anthony Drive, Caerleon, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was fined £290 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JASON EDWARD REYNOLDS, aged 49, of Thirlmere Place, Old Barn Estate, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to stealing three electric razors worth £120 from Tesco.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.