STORM Dennis brought chaos and disruption to Gwent over the weekend.

A major incident was declared by police, and a number of roads were shut due to the flooding.

Tredegar Park was one of the worst affected areas in Newport, as the River Ebbw burst its banks.

The river flooded into the park, leaving much of it, and the car park, underwater.

This flooding also flowed on to Pont Ebbw roundabout, affecting traffic.

The underpass leading under the SDR on Pont Ebbw Roundabout was waist deep with water.

This water flowed into houses on Lighthouse Road in Duffryn.

Jane Dacey, 73, said she had never seen flooding like it.

(Duffryn residents Jenny Tuck and Jane Dacey have been affected by the flooding.)

“My son came over from Bristol to help out," she said. "We went to B&Q and bought some sandbags.

“As we are on a slope, the water was coming out of the underpass in to our driveway. It’s blocked the drains outside and has come up in to the house.

“Luckily we have managed to stop the flow now.

“There’s been nothing like today. The underpass floods quite regularly, but we’ve not seen it like this.”

In Pontymister, the surging river forced a branch through a concrete bridge.

(A tree branch pushed up through a bridge in Pontyminster. Picture: Danielle Orchard)

Heavy rainfall has meant cascading, powerful and aggressive water flow in rivers throughout South Wales.

And it has resulted in a tree branch piercing the Stoney Bridge in Pontymister from underneath.

The branch opened up a substantial gap either side of it, with fast-flowing water rushing below.

And a footbridge near Waunfawr Park in Cross Keys running over the Sirhowy River collapsed into the water as Storm Dennis continued its rampage across South Wales.

(The footbridge over the Sirhowy River near Waunfawr Park in Cross Keys has collapsed after a landslide. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Julian Higgs, structural engineer for Caerphilly County Borough Council said they were aware of the damage, and the bridge would be closed indefinitely.

Three Caerphilly County Borough rugby clubs – Cross Keys, Blackwood and Bedwas – have had their grounds and clubhouses flooded.

(Flooding at Cross Keys rugby club. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

A spokesman for Bedwas RFC said: “Following assessment of the club’s interior, we can confirm that our lounge, function room, bar, cellar and rugby facilities have taken extensive and serious damage due to the flooding from Storm Dennis.

“As a result, Bedwas RFC will be closed until further notice."

A spokesman for Crosskeys RFC said: “Dennis has left his mark for sure, massive thanks to all the well wishes they are very much appreciated, and our thoughts and best wishes go out to all others that are affected – Bedwas and Blackwood – and to people whose homes have been flooded.”

And Blackwood RFC have started a gofundme page to raise money after their clubhouse was flooded.

IN OTHER NEWS:

There was further flooding in the Blackwood area, with a number of roads closed, while a landslide was reported on a mountainside near Blaenavon.

Just months after Monmouthshire residents were severely affected by flooding, Storm Dennis has once again decimated the county.

In October, Riverside Residential Park residents, on the banks of the Wye, were evacuated as the river level rose perilously close to their properties.

And this weekend, Skenfrith residents were asked to leave their homes as the River Monnow burst its banks.

After a red ‘danger to life’ warning was issued, Gwent Police advised residents in the village to evacuate and go to Abergavenny Leisure Centre.

Residents who refused to leave their homes were advised to move to the second floor of their property.

Jaw-dropping images from a drone showed the extent of flooding Storm Dennis brought to Crickhowell.

The pictures – from Rober Forrester – show pubs, houses and roads underwater as the River Usk overflows.

Abergavenny has also been ravaged by Storm Dennis this weekend with heavy flooding causing a number of road closures.

The A4246 Abergavenny to Llanfoist Road, parts of the Old Hereford Road in Abergavenny and the A4143 Abergavenny Bridge – both ways between Waitrose and Merthyr Road – were among the roads closed in the area.

Monmouthshire County Council said people had been removing the signs and cones blocking the roads to drive through.

They labelled these actions “very dangerous”.

( Flooding near Llanfoist Bridge. Picture: Vince Cox.)

And the area around Llanfoist Bridge, Abergavenny, was hit particularly hard with chest deep flooding in some areas, and other areas of the river measuring four metres higher than its typical range.

However, people were still ignoring signs saying the bridge was closed and driving across anyway, the council said.

Cai Macdonald captured the extent of the flooding with a picture looking out from Sugarloaf Mountain showing the scale of flooding brought by Storm Dennis.

His picture, above, shows fields completely submerged in water, where you would normally, you would see swathes of green pastures.

The River Wye burst its banks at Brockweir, below, and the storm caused a landslip near Tintern on the A466 heading into the village from Chepstow.

South Wales Police, on behalf of the local resilience co-ordination group, declared the flooding major incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Jennifer Gilmer, said: “I would like to reassure the public who have been affected that we are doing everything we can, and will continue to work tirelessly until all risks dissipate.

"I would like to thank all our emergency services and rescue partners for their assistance and professionalism. I have very clear advice for everybody, which is not to panic, and to be sensible – stay well clear of any danger such as streams, rivers and flooded areas, and contact us in an emergency.”

Although the storm brought about chaos and destruction for a large number of residents, there were others who enjoyed the wet weather.

(Scooby and Poppy, owned by Jason and Rachel Wiseman, play in Waunfawr Park. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)