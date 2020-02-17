AN inquest will be opened into the death of a police officer found dead on a railway track in Caerphilly after she was convicted of being drunk in charge of a child.

Schools liaison officer Police Constable Lianne Matthews, 38, was killed by a train just weeks before she was due to face a disciplinary hearing for "discreditable conduct".

PC Matthews was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after being convicted of drink-driving and being drunk in charge of a child.

She had faced a South Wales Police disciplinary hearing next month.

But PC Matthews, based in Roath, Cardiff, was found dead on the train track in the neighbouring Gwent Police force area in Caerphilly.

The officer joined the force in 2006 and her partner Geraint is a serving police officer as a detective in the same force.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman confirmed the "sudden death" of an officer on February 3.

The spokeswoman said: “The officer’s family are currently being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts remain very much with them, her friends and colleagues who are grieving at this time.

“The officer’s death is being investigated by British Transport Police.

“She had been due to appear before a misconduct hearing in March to answer an allegation of discreditable conduct, following a conviction at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on September 9.

"As a result, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Her police role included teaching children on the dangers of drink and drug abuse and included regular visits to schools.

Emergency services were called to Energlyn and Churchill Park station in Caerphilly after reports of a body on the tracks.

British Transport Police said a person had been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers confirmed it was not being treated as suspicious.

Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court said PC Matthews pleaded guilty to both charges.

A spokeswoman said: “The offences were driving with excess alcohol and drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.”

PC Matthews was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100 as well as prosecution costs of £85.

She was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.

The details have been sent to the Gwent coroner and an inquest is set to be opened in Newport.