A city school was given the West End treatment ahead of their school production.

Rougemont School pupils in Newport were given a masterclass during rehearsals for their Phantom of the Opera performance by none other than the phantom himself Peter Karrie.

Mr Karrie, who was born in Bridgend and has played the titular role in Phantom of the Opera on the West End and across the world for more than a decade, stopped by during rehearsals for the school play to give the cast advice and share his expertise on the roles involved in the production.

Pupils and staff said they were blown away by the power of Mr Karrie’s voice and it inspired them to give their all in the performance of the production in their new auditorium on Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13.

Phantom of the Opera is a hit production that had its first performance on the West End on October 9, 1986 and has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart.

It is based on the novel of the same name by French author Gaston Leroux and focuses on the fixation of a mysterious, disfigured musical genius who lives in the subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House on a soprano called Christine Daaé.

In 1988, the production made its debut on Broadway and has since entertained millions of people across the world.