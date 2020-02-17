TRAFFIC is very heavy on the A467 in the Newbridge and Crumlin areas this morning, due to flooding issues.

There is queuing traffic for several miles southbound, from Llanhilleth to beyond the roundabout near Abercarn primary school, while northbound, the A467 is queuing back from shortly before the A472 roundabout outside Newbridge, to before the turn off into Abercarn village centre.

Roadworks shortly before the A472 roundabout are also contributing to the tailbacks.The traffic lights section of the A467 at Crumlin is thus particularly busy, not helped by heavy traffic both ways on the A472 into and out of Hafodyrynys, where the road is flooded, but passable with care.

Traffic map showing the affected area (red lines) around Crumlin and Newbridge. Picture: The AA