USK and its environs have been hit by Storm Dennis, and the River Usk through the town is extremely high this morning.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jamie Page took these photographs of the effects of the weekend's rain there.

Do you have any photographs of the effects of Storm Dennis in your part of Gwent? Please email them to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

The River Usk at the Usk bridge. Picture: Jamie Page, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Usk. Picture: Jamie Page, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The River Usk on the brink at Usk. Picture: Jamie Page, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The Abergavenny road, at Usk. Picture: Jamie Page, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The iron bridge at Usk. Picture: Jamie Page, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The River Usk at Usk. Picture: Jamie Page, South Wales Argus Camera Club