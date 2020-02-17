THE aftermath of Storm Dennis is still being felt across Gwent, with many roads remaining impassable due to the flooding.

Monmouthshire is currently the worst off in terms of road closures.

Overview of Gwent road closures

Here is an overview of all the roads which are currently closed across Gwent - by region:

Monmouthshire

- A48 Severn Bridge – one lane closed both ways due to winds

- A466 - between Wyesham and Llandogo

- The Road in Whitecastle - between Whitecastle and Llantillo Crossenny

- B4347 - both ways from B4521 to Castle Aspect

- Old Abergavenny Road in Wernycourt

- A4042 at Penperlleni, Porth Mawr and Llanellen (to the roundabout with the A40)

- A4143 at Abergavenny Bridge both ways between Waitrose and Merthyr Road

- A40 at Brecon Road both ways from B4558 to Union Road West

- Glangrwyney Road, near Gilwern, both ways from A40 to Cae Meldon

- A40 at Cwrt-y-Gollen

- A4077 near Crickhowell

- A4077 at New Road both ways between Glangrwyney Road and B4558

- A4077 at Crickhowel Bridge both ways from B4558 to Bridge Street

Caerphilly

- A472 just passable and queueing traffic due to flooding at Hafodyrynys

- North Road in Newbridge from Crown Street to High Street

There are no current closures in Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Newport but stay tuned for updates as and when they become apparent.