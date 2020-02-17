A BRIDGE outside Abergavenny which was battered by Storm Dennis flooding has been closed to all traffic.

Monmouthshire County Council have advised drivers not to attempt to cross Llanfoist Bridge in any circumstances.

The structure of the bridge needs to be checked, for safety reasons, the local authority said.

The River Usk reached a level of nearly five metres at the bridge on Sunday evening, and caused heavy flooding on nearby land.

Llanfoist floods regularly in bad weather, and the bridge usually attracts crowds of visitors who want to have a closer look at the torrents below.

Flooding in Llanfoist. Picture: Vince Cox

The road remains closed to all traffic on Monday morning until its structure can be checked over.

More to follow.