A BURST water pipe has meant large parts of a Gwent town is without clean water.
Residents across the Dany-Y-Graig and Ty-Sign areas of Risca are receiving no water after a pipe has been burst.
Some residents say that they have been contacted by Welsh Water who said that it is expected to have the pipe repaired and water resumed later this afternoon.
Welsh Water have been contacted for comment.