GWENT Police have appealed for information connected to a report of criminal damage at a block of flats in Chepstow.

Police say "thousands of pounds worth" of criminal damage was done at Bridge Court flats on Wednesday, January 1, at around 4.30am.

A window was smashed, and an intercom system and postboxes were damaged during the incident on New Year's Day.

Officers would now like to speak to the woman in these CCTV images. They said the woman was in the area at the time, and may be able to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2000000838.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.