THE Met Office has issued another weather warning for rain this week.

The yellow-level weather warning comes into effect on Wednesday at 6pm and lasts until 3pm on Thursday.

The news comes as much of the Gwent region continues to deal with the effects of Storm Dennis, which brought heavy rainfall and widespread flooding to South East Wales on the weekend.

Wednesday's yellow weather warning covers the entirety of Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, and Torfaen.

Much of Monmouthshire, which bore the brunt of the Storm Dennis flooding, will also be affected.

Abergavenny, Usk, and Raglan are covered by the new weather warning; but Monmouth, Chepstow, and the east of the county will escape the worst of the rainfall, the latest Met Office forecast shows.