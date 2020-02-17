A YOUTH club and community centre has been flooded to such an extent that no-one is being allowed in to find out how much damage has been caused.

Crosskeys Youth Club and Community Centre, in Pandy Park, Crosskeys, became a victim of the havoc caused across South Wales by Storm Dennis.

And now a fundraising page has been set up to help with repairs and replacing items lost.

The youth club has been flooded along with Cross Keys RFC.

The youth club is council owned, however, all items inside the building have been bought by the club with funds raised through activities.

It is a busy centre which hosts youth club meetings, community events, tutoring for children who are not in education, and a young mums project.

Gem Walker, who set up the fundraising page said: "The reason why I want to help is because I used to attend the young mums project when I was 15 and they helped me so much when I had my little girl.

"I attended tutoring there which helped me be able to do my GCSE’s.

"They have also helped my son who has learning difficulties and has struggled with confidence and socialising, they offer another project that helps young people with low self esteem, confidence issues and learning difficulties progress.

"They aren’t just a simple youth club, they are a multi-functioning organisation.

"They have really done a lot for myself and my family and that's why I really want to help them replace the damaged items so they can continue with their amazing work.

"I wouldn’t be who I am today if the young mums project wasn’t there."

The funds will be used to purchase children’s toys, sports equipment and other items that will have been damaged.