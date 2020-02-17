UPDATE 15.16PM: The accident has cleared.

THERE has been a crash between two cars in Newport.

East Dock Road is partially blocked due to the crash, with the fire service also in attendance.

The crash is believed to have occurred around 1.10pm.

Traffic is said to be coping well.

A spokesman for the South Wales Fire Service said: "Our crews from Malpas are currently at the scene of a two car Road Traffic Collision on East Dock Road, Newport."

(Picture: AA Travel)

The fire service added: "Thank you for your patience."