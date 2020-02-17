DRIVERS who ignore road closure signs are putting themselves and staff from emergency services "at risk", Gwent Police have said.

Yesterday, it was reported that motorists were picking up and moving these signs and attempting to drive through flooded roads.

This resulted in a number of "vehicles getting stuck in flood waters", the police said.

"We would like to remind members of the public to take note of road closure signs currently in place and not remove them," a police spokesman said.

"Road closures are still in place in Monmouthshire due to flooding.

We received reports of vehicles getting stuck in flood waters yesterday after motorists drove passed road closure signs which put themselves and staff from the emergency services and the local authority at risk."

As Storm Dennis raged over the weekend, Monmouthshire County Council labelled those removing signs "very dangerous".

The river level by Llanfoist Bridge, Monmouth was four times higher than its typical range with flooding covering much of the surrounding roads.

But there were still reports of people driving through heavily flooded roads.

The council have once again called for drivers not to cross the bridge.

"The structure of the bridge needs checking and it needs to be cleared before it is safe to drive across."