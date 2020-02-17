A MAN has been missing for more than two weeks and "concern is growing for his welfare".

Neil Jones, 39, of Blackwood, was reported missing on February 1.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are appealing for information to find Neil Jones who has been reported as missing.

"He is described as being 5ft 7in and of medium build.

"Neil has links to Blackwood, Risca, and Rhymney areas."

(Have you seen him? Picture: Gwent Police)

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000055389.

The spokesperson added: "Neil is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well."