BURGLARS broke into the same house twice in the same week, stealing sentimental items.

A house in York Place, Newport, was broken into twice in the space of five days.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Jewellery, pocket watches and wrist watches were stolen.

"The house was burgled sometime between 7pm on Saturday 18th and 2am on Sunday 19th January, and again on Thursday 23rd January between 7pm and 11.30pm.

"Some of the items taken had sentimental value."

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

(Some of the items hold sentimental value. Picture: Gwent Police.)

They added: "If you recognise these items of jewellery, have been offered them for sale or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area please get in touch with us, the smallest bit of information could make a real difference."

Call 101 quoting reference numbers 2000028109 & 2000021536 or you can message their Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.