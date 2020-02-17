A GROUP of student protestors marched through Abergavenny to make clear their concerns about climate change.

The march, which was not attended as well as previous climate strikes in the town, still made for a good atmosphere, with passers-by applauding as the school-striking marchers travelled from the Market Hall through the town with placards and banners in hand.

The march was part of a national climate action day, as students called on the Welsh Government and Monmouthshire council to properly implement last year's declaration of a climate emergency.

Molly Hucker, centre, leads striking students through the town centre

Molly Hucker, 17, a pupil at King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny, said she was happy she could have a positive impact.

“We are proud to be building on the multiple strikes we’ve had since March,” she said.

READ MORE:

“The lack of government action, especially since the election, adds to our concerns about what the future holds.

“We’ve had the Australian bush fires and the Amazon rainforest fires, and it’s worrying to think these things are happening in such quick succession.”

The students raised their placards and sang songs such as “Why can’t you see there is no planet B?”

“We’ve had overwhelming support again, and it is great to see so many new faces taking part each time we have a strike,” Ms Hucker added.

“It’s reassuring to see people clapping us and telling us we’re doing a good job.”

As part of a UK-wide strike, young people marched all over Wales on Friday calling on politicians and businesses to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

In March last year the Welsh Government became the first UK Parliament to declare a climate emergency, but Monmouthshire council has since called on the government to give more guidance on the issue.