MONMOUTHSHIRE council is prioritising sandbagging efforts for properties near the River Wye, and is expecting water levels to rise further over the next few hours.

The council has also said that it is likely that the Wye Bridge will be closed this evening.

On Twitter, the council posted: "The river is a dangerous place and we advise everyone to keep a safe distance over the next few days (and particularly tonight).

"We have established a rest centre at Shire Hall which is available to anybody displaced from their home and staff are there to help you.

"We anticipate that Riverside Park, Hadnock Road, Redbrook Road, Beech Road and Wyesham Road are areas in which to be particularly vigilant.

"As water levels continue to rise it is likely that the Wye Bridge will be closed this evening.

"No precise time at the moment but likely to be 18:30-19:00 hours."

Natural Resources Wales has reported this afternoon that levels are at 5.82 metres and rising, and has issued a red flood warning.

If you need help or require further information call Floodline on 0345 988 1188, select option 1 and enter Quickdial number 197605.