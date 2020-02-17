THE clean-up across Gwent rugby clubs devastated by Storm Dennis is beginning.

Cross Keys RFC, Risca RFC, Blackwood RFC, Newport HSOB RFC, and Bedwas RFC have all been left devastated by flooding that has ravaged their grounds and clubhouses.

Newport High School Old Boys

Newport High School Old Boys club under water. Picture: Mike Casey on GoFundMe

Newport HSOBs have fallen victim to Storm Dennis. The water levels are still too high for the club to fully assess the damage done inside the club or to begin the clean up operation.

The club has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help with the clean up and replacing anything damaged. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/1wfs0fczio

Blackwood RFC

Some of the damage done to Blackwood RFC's clubhouse. Picture: Blackwood Rugby Club News

Members of all ages from Blackwood rugby club spent yesterday doing their best to restore the club and clean the flood waters out.

The inside of the clubhouse has been badly damaged and the club is fundraising to restore the mini and junior’s section area, which was the worst affected. See here.

Risca RFC

Risca rugby club's Stores Field ground under water. Picture: Colin Wilks

Risca RFC are continuing their efforts to get the club back to normal, however, there is good news - the community clean-up operation has meant that the bar and the leisure centre will be open from this evening.

The 3G sports hall was, like the outdoor pitch, under water and dehumidifiers and repairs are still needed to get everything back in working order. For fundraising page, see here.

READ MORE:

Crosskeys RFC

Pandy Park is completely underwater. Picture: Colin Vernall

Cross Keys RFC’s clean-up operation began today, with the community rallying together to get everything up and running as soon as possible.

As well as the pitch and car park being underwater, there has been a lot of damage to the inside of the clubhouse, including to seats, flooring and even glasses.

The pitch at Pandy Park looks more like a swimming pool.

The community has turned out in force though, with 40 locals, club officials and volunteers turning up, as well as Dragons team manager Dean Ryan and several Dragons Academy players.

Some of the locals have turned up to help with Crosskeys' clean-up efforts. Picture: Jayne Jeremiah

The club's Colin Vernall said: "We couldn't do this without the community. There's been around 40 people in cleaning for hours.

A bin was just about visible during the height of the floods. Picture: Jayne Jeremiah

"Dragons team manager Dean Ryan has turned up with some of the academy players to help too.

"We're all extremely grateful for everyone's help and support and we can't thank everyone who has turned up or donated to the cause enough."

The bar needs a good clean, but there are plenty of people to make the hard work a bit easier. Picture: Jayne Jeremiah

The club has also set up a fundraising page to try to get their doors open again as soon as possible. See here.

Bedwas RFC

The floodwaters at Bedwas RFC. Picture: William Rees

Bedwas found out this morning that their insurance will not cover the damage caused by the floods and are therefore beginning fundraising efforts to be able to restore the club to its original state.

The club’s function room, lounge, bars, cellar, changing rooms and furniture have been destroyed or damaged, as well as the outside areas. Items including the bar stock and pumps, white goods and entertainment equipment are among the products damaged that will need to be replaced.

The clean-up is ongoing, but it is expected that the club will need to pay thousands of pounds in restoration costs. They will also need to check for potential structural damage.