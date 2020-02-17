DO you recognise this Newport street? If so, share your memories of the area over the years by commenting here, by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN, or by emailing sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

Last week's picture (below) was a view from Newport's Transporter Bridge looking towards Pill, Tredegar Dry Dock, Commercial Road and Bailey's Engineering Works. Here's what you had to say:

Interesting THEN photo shows Mill Parade Newport in foreground - C H Bailey Ship repairs Tyne Side Works was there - when Mr Bailey died in early 1900s his wife Gertrude continued the business and brought up their family.

Also in Mill Parade was the Tredegar Dry Dock, built about 1910, residents of nearby houses said it was strange to see ships is their street.

Mary Walker, Newport

What a busy picture. Commercial Rd turning into Alexandra Rd. The photo must have been taken from the top of the Transporter Bridge so had after 1906 when it was opened.

On the right hand side of the photo is the Tredegar Dry Dock with a vessel under repair. It was rather strange driving down Commercial Rd and seeing a large ship facing you.

The building with the ornate frontage in the centre of the photo is CH Bailey's Tyne Works where they did heavy engineering including ship work. They had their own railway line that ran across the road and into the works. This was used for transporting very heavy items of machinery.

It was said that Bailey's had a large steam hammer and when in use, the ground all around shook. Look at the lines of loaded coal trucks waiting to be unloaded into the lines of ships. Little is left of the wooden wharves and piers - a few rotting stumps that tells of a once thriving industry, an industry that gave work to thousands and life to the area.

The GWR had a considerable presence here with the loco shed in Commercial Rd and stores, warehouses and offices in Alexandra Rd - the Alexandra Dock was owned by the GWR.

Dave Woolven, Newport

I'm sure a lot of people would recognise this picture. I was born down Pill and lived at Mill Parade, not far from the Transporter Bridge.

Actually, we used to go over to the other side as kids to play at Coronation Park, and pick blackberries. As a teenager I walked across the top (cost 6d), very scary as it was only five planks wide but I did it. In fact, Mill Parade had ships pulling into the same street as it was a dry dock for repairs.

Mary Stock,

Newport

Now and Then is of Commercial Road. The Tredegar Dry Dock was there and nearby was the stocking factory, opposite used to be a lodge for merchant seaman and a pub run by Charlie Driscoll.

Across was a toilet now turned into a small theatre, also a library. Temple Street and Potter Street is nearby, a bridge you could cross over and go to Albian Street. Near the dry dock was a pub called the Tredegar Arms.

Mrs M Reardon